AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the June 24 COVID-19 Report Card, 14 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, three of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 512 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 286 total new cases from June 17 to June 23, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 41 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 17% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 75,436 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,278 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and six COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,461 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,230 recoveries.

Randall County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 39,027 cases, 519 deaths and 38,022 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.29% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 961;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 836;

Available staffed hospital beds: 178;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 144.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 368 10 Beaver 991 9 Briscoe 345 8 Carson 1,088 37 Castro 1,839 47 Childress 2,495 34 Cimarron 575 2 Collingsworth 498 16 Cottle 275 9 Curry 13,189 208 Dallam 1,742 40 Deaf Smith 3,824 111 Donley 463 26 Gray 4,172 127 Hall 891 24 Hardeman 500 19 Hansford 657 29 Hartley 1,036 3 Hemphill 1,080 7 Hutchinson 5,477 136 Lipscomb 556 17 Moore 3,834 111 Ochiltree 2,085 48 Oldham 312 6 Parmer 1,481 52 Potter 36,461 759 Quay 2,087 58 Randall 39,027 519 Roberts 150 2 Roosevelt 5,147 98 Sherman 367 16 Swisher 1,268 34 Texas 6,058 39 Union 811 17 Wheeler 932 22 TOTAL 142,081 2,700

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC released its new Community Levels chart. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: