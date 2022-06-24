AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the June 24 COVID-19 Report Card, 14 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, three of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 512 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 286 total new cases from June 17 to June 23, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 41 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 17% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 75,436 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,278 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and six COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,461 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,230 recoveries.

Randall County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 39,027 cases, 519 deaths and 38,022 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.29% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 961;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 836;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 178;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 144.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36810
Beaver9919
Briscoe3458
Carson1,08837
Castro1,83947
Childress2,49534
Cimarron5752
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2759
Curry13,189208
Dallam1,74240
Deaf Smith3,824111
Donley46326
Gray4,172127
Hall89124
Hardeman50019
Hansford65729
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0807
Hutchinson5,477136
Lipscomb55617
Moore3,834111
Ochiltree2,08548
Oldham3126
Parmer1,48152
Potter36,461759
Quay2,08758
Randall39,027519
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,14798
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26834
Texas6,05839
Union81117
Wheeler93222
TOTAL142,0812,700

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC released its new Community Levels chart. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting:

CountyCDC Community Level
ArmstrongMedium
BeaverLow
BriscoeLow
CarsonLow
CastroMedium
ChildressLow
CimarronLow
CollingsworthLow
CottleLow
CurryLow
DallamLow
Deaf SmithLow
DonleyLow
GrayLow
HallMedium
HardemanLow
HansfordMedium
HartleyLow
HemphillLow
HutchinsonLow
LipscombLow
MooreMedium
OchiltreeLow
OldhamLow
ParmerLow
PotterLow
QuayLow
RandallLow
RobertsLow
RooseveltLow
ShermanLow
SwisherLow
TexasLow
UnionLow
WheelerLow