AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the June 17 COVID-19 Report Card, 17 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, one of which was reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 512 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 273 total new cases from June 10 to June 16, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 39 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 14% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 75,150 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,277 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and 14 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,338 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,189 recoveries.

Randall County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and 11 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,891 cases, 518 deaths and 37,967 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.98% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 17;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,011;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;

Available staffed hospital beds: 202;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 146.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 365 10 Beaver 984 9 Briscoe 341 8 Carson 1,086 37 Castro 1,820 47 Childress 2,487 34 Cimarron 573 2 Collingsworth 497 16 Cottle 273 9 Curry 13,121 207 Dallam 1,741 40 Deaf Smith 3,805 112 Donley 461 26 Gray 4,169 127 Hall 886 24 Hardeman 500 19 Hansford 655 29 Hartley 1,036 3 Hemphill 1,079 7 Hutchinson 5,430 136 Lipscomb 556 16 Moore 3,820 111 Ochiltree 2,084 48 Oldham 312 6 Parmer 1,472 52 Potter 36,338 759 Quay 2,082 58 Randall 38,891 518 Roberts 150 2 Roosevelt 5,127 98 Sherman 367 16 Swisher 1,266 34 Texas 6,033 39 Union 808 16 Wheeler 931 22 TOTAL 141,546 2,697

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC released its new Community Levels chart. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: