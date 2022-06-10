AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the June 10 COVID-19 Report Card, 13 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 510 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 259 total new cases from June 3 to June 9, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 37 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 13% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,877 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,275 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,203 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,150 recoveries.

Randall County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one recovery. This brings the county’s total to 38,728 cases, 518 deaths and 37,928 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.45% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 968;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 838;

Available staffed hospital beds: 185;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 136.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 364 10 Beaver 981 9 Briscoe 341 8 Carson 1,083 36 Castro 1,810 47 Childress 2,478 33 Cimarron 571 2 Collingsworth 497 16 Cottle 273 9 Curry 13,053 207 Dallam 1,740 40 Deaf Smith 3,783 112 Donley 461 26 Gray 4,165 125 Hall 878 24 Hardeman 500 19 Hansford 650 29 Hartley 1,036 3 Hemphill 1,076 7 Hutchinson 5,416 136 Lipscomb 556 15 Moore 3,783 111 Ochiltree 2,072 48 Oldham 312 6 Parmer 1,465 52 Potter 36,203 757 Quay 2,069 58 Randall 38,728 518 Roberts 150 2 Roosevelt 5,110 98 Sherman 367 16 Swisher 1,264 34 Texas 6,016 39 Union 804 16 Wheeler 928 232 TOTAL 140,983 2,690

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC released its new Community Levels chart. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: