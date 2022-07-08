AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the July 8 COVID-19 Report Card, 38 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, two of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 514 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 82% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 Report card for July 8 from the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department



COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 545 total new cases from July 1 to July 7, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 78 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 18% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 76,592 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,281 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,081 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,493 recoveries.

Randall County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 39,609 cases, 522 deaths and 38,249 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 33;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 29;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 925;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 807;

Available staffed hospital beds: 163;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 144.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 378 10 Beaver 997 9 Briscoe 347 8 Carson 1,096 37 Castro 1,856 47 Childress 2,532 34 Cimarron 591 2 Collingsworth 501 16 Cottle 278 9 Curry 13,412 212 Dallam 1,745 40 Deaf Smith 3,854 113 Donley 465 26 Gray 4,186 126 Hall 895 24 Hardeman 505 19 Hansford 668 29 Hartley 1,036 3 Hemphill 1,089 7 Hutchinson 5,530 136 Lipscomb 561 17 Moore 3,850 111 Ochiltree 2,101 48 Oldham 317 6 Parmer 1,490 52 Potter 37,081 759 Quay 2,114 58 Randall 39,609 522 Roberts 151 2 Roosevelt 5,190 98 Sherman 369 16 Swisher 1,277 34 Texas 6,125 39 Union 822 17 Wheeler 937 23 TOTAL 143,955 2,709

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: