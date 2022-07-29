AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the July 29 COVID-19 Report Card, 42 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, eight of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 524 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 574 total new cases from July 22 to July 28, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 82 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 16% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 78,650 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,290 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and 98 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 2,443 active cases in the two counties.

Potter County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and 58 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,127 cases, 764 deaths and 36,115 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,248 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and 40 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 40,643 cases, 526 deaths and 38,922 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,195 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.03% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 38;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;

Total staffed hospital beds: 944;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 838;

Available staffed hospital beds: 166;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 142.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 406 10 Beaver 1,042 9 Briscoe 355 8 Carson 1,115 37 Castro 1,926 47 Childress 2,595 34 Cimarron 610 2 Collingsworth 510 16 Cottle 294 9 Curry 13,783 220 Dallam 1,752 41 Deaf Smith 3,922 115 Donley 469 26 Gray 4,230 127 Hall 919 24 Hardeman 513 19 Hansford 704 29 Hartley 1,037 3 Hemphill 1,096 7 Hutchinson 5,633 136 Lipscomb 566 17 Moore 3,880 112 Ochiltree 2,139 48 Oldham 321 6 Parmer 1,504 53 Potter 38,127 764 Quay 2,213 64 Randall 40,643 526 Roberts 152 2 Roosevelt 5,425 106 Sherman 370 16 Swisher 1,291 34 Texas 6,261 39 Union 834 17 Wheeler 951 23 TOTAL 147,588 2,746

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: