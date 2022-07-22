AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the July 22 COVID-19 Report Card, 40 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, 10 of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 520 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 Report card for July 22 from the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 747 total new cases from July 15 to July 21, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 107 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 22% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 78,076 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,286 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 72 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 2,355 active cases in the two counties.

Potter County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 36 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,805 cases, 763 deaths and 35,9825 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,217 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and 36 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 40,319 cases, 525 deaths and 38,656 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,138 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.19% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 31;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 4;

Total staffed hospital beds: 932;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 807;

Available staffed hospital beds: 181;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 144.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 398 10 Beaver 1,025 9 Briscoe 354 8 Carson 1,109 37 Castro 1,896 47 Childress 2,571 34 Cimarron 604 2 Collingsworth 509 16 Cottle 291 9 Curry 13,697 219 Dallam 1,750 41 Deaf Smith 3,913 115 Donley 468 26 Gray 4,214 126 Hall 911 24 Hardeman 511 19 Hansford 694 29 Hartley 1,037 3 Hemphill 1,095 7 Hutchinson 5,605 136 Lipscomb 565 17 Moore 3,868 112 Ochiltree 2,123 48 Oldham 319 6 Parmer 1,501 53 Potter 37,805 763 Quay 2,190 64 Randall 40,319 525 Roberts 151 2 Roosevelt 5,343 106 Sherman 370 16 Swisher 1,286 34 Texas 6,219 39 Union 832 17 Wheeler 948 23 TOTAL 146,445 2,739

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: