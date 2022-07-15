AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the July 15 COVID-19 Report Card, 36 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, five of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 518 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 Report card for July 15 from the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department





COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 736 total new cases from July 8 to July 14, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 105 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 23% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 77,329 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,283 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 2,055 active cases in the two counties.

Potter County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 23 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,457 cases, 760 deaths, and 35,635 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,062 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 39,982 cases, 523 deaths and 38,466 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 993 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.16% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 29;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 25;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 917;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 797;

Available staffed hospital beds: 166;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 147.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 391 10 Beaver 1,010 9 Briscoe 350 8 Carson 1,101 37 Castro 1,874 47 Childress 2,554 34 Cimarron 594 2 Collingsworth 503 16 Cottle 284 9 Curry 13,537 213 Dallam 1,747 41 Deaf Smith 3,897 114 Donley 466 26 Gray 4,204 126 Hall 901 24 Hardeman 509 19 Hansford 672 29 Hartley 1,036 3 Hemphill 1,091 7 Hutchinson 5,550 136 Lipscomb 563 17 Moore 3,863 111 Ochiltree 2,110 48 Oldham 318 6 Parmer 1,498 53 Potter 37,457 760 Quay 2,151 59 Randall 39,982 523 Roberts 151 2 Roosevelt 5,245 98 Sherman 369 16 Swisher 1,285 34 Texas 6,163 39 Union 828 17 Wheeler 943 23 TOTAL 145,197 2,716

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: