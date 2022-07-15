AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the July 15 COVID-19 Report Card, 36 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, five of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 518 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 Report card for July 15 from the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 736 total new cases from July 8 to July 14, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 105 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 23% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 77,329 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,283 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 2,055 active cases in the two counties.

Potter County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 23 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,457 cases, 760 deaths, and 35,635 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,062 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 39,982 cases, 523 deaths and 38,466 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 993 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.16% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 29;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 25;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 917;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 797;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 166;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 147.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong39110
Beaver1,0109
Briscoe3508
Carson1,10137
Castro1,87447
Childress2,55434
Cimarron5942
Collingsworth50316
Cottle2849
Curry13,537213
Dallam1,74741
Deaf Smith3,897114
Donley46626
Gray4,204126
Hall90124
Hardeman50919
Hansford67229
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0917
Hutchinson5,550136
Lipscomb56317
Moore3,863111
Ochiltree2,11048
Oldham3186
Parmer1,49853
Potter37,457760
Quay2,15159
Randall39,982523
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,24598
Sherman36916
Swisher1,28534
Texas6,16339
Union82817
Wheeler94323
TOTAL145,1972,716

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting:

CountyCDC Community Level
ArmstrongHigh
BeaverLow
BriscoeMedium
CarsonMedium
CastroHigh
ChildressLow
CimarronHigh
CollingsworthLow
CottleMedium
CurryMedium
DallamMedium
Deaf SmithMedium
DonleyMedium
GrayMedium
HallMedium
HardemanHigh
HansfordHigh
HartleyHigh
HemphillMedium
HutchinsonMedium
LipscombMedium
MooreMedium
OchiltreeMedium
OldhamMedium
ParmerMedium
PotterHigh
QuayMedium
RandallMedium
RobertsMedium
RooseveltMedium
ShermanMedium
SwisherHigh
TexasMedium
UnionLow
WheelerMedium
CDC COVID-19 Community Levels Chart as of Thursday