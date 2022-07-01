AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the July 1 COVID-19 Report Card, 20 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, four of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 512 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 Report card for July 1 from the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 611 total new cases from June 24 to June 30, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 87 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 17% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 76,047 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,278 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and 22 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,796 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,349 recoveries.

Randall County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 11 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 39,375 cases, 520 deaths and 38,103 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.31% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 967;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 842;

Available staffed hospital beds: 184;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 144.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 374 10 Beaver 993 9 Briscoe 347 8 Carson 1,091 37 Castro 1,850 47 Childress 2,518 34 Cimarron 584 2 Collingsworth 498 16 Cottle 277 9 Curry 13,314 209 Dallam 1,742 40 Deaf Smith 3,837 112 Donley 463 26 Gray 4,179 127 Hall 894 24 Hardeman 502 19 Hansford 664 29 Hartley 1,036 3 Hemphill 1,085 7 Hutchinson 5,507 136 Lipscomb 556 17 Moore 3,842 111 Ochiltree 2,090 48 Oldham 314 6 Parmer 1,485 52 Potter 36,796 759 Quay 2,095 58 Randall 39,375 520 Roberts 151 2 Roosevelt 5,170 98 Sherman 368 16 Swisher 1,270 34 Texas 6,091 39 Union 813 17 Wheeler 933 22 TOTAL 143,104 2,703

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: