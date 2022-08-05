AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the August 5 COVID-19 Report Card, 27 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, six of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 526 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81.2% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 563 total new cases from July 29 to August 4, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 80 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 16% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 79,203 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,296 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 160 new COVID-19 cases and 113 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 2,466 active cases in the two counties.

Potter County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and 58 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,431 cases, 767 deaths and 36,432 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,232 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and 55 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 40,932 cases, 529 deaths, and 39,169 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,234 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.86% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 35;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 29;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 9;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 906;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 797;

Available staffed hospital beds: 177;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 134.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 409 10 Beaver 1,050 9 Briscoe 358 8 Carson 1,120 37 Castro 1,943 47 Childress 2,607 34 Cimarron 614 2 Collingsworth 515 16 Cottle 295 9 Curry 13,952 221 Dallam 1,762 43 Deaf Smith 4,035 115 Donley 470 26 Gray 4,252 128 Hall 922 24 Hardeman 514 19 Hansford 706 29 Hartley 1,042 3 Hemphill 1,097 7 Hutchinson 5,662 137 Lipscomb 566 17 Moore 3,891 113 Ochiltree 2,152 48 Oldham 323 6 Parmer 1,509 53 Potter 38,431 767 Quay 2,274 64 Randall 40,932 529 Roberts 153 2 Roosevelt 5,535 106 Sherman 370 16 Swisher 1,299 34 Texas 6,307 39 Union 844 17 Wheeler 962 23 TOTAL 148,873 2,758

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: