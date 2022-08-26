AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the August 26 COVID-19 Report Card, 23 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, eight of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 529 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 563 total new cases from August 19 to August 25, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 80 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 20% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 80,848 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,301 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The city of Amarillo’s public health department did not update their COVID-19 dashboard as of this story’s publication.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.46% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 29;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 924;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 807;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 176;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 137.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42110
Beaver1,0689
Briscoe3638
Carson1,14137
Castro1,98748
Childress2,61734
Cimarron6352
Collingsworth52316
Cottle2999
Curry14,240225
Dallam1,76442
Deaf Smith4,113115
Donley47226
Gray4,279131
Hall93224
Hardeman52020
Hansford71230
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1017
Hutchinson5,720137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,912113
Ochiltree2,16448
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52053
Potter39,194770
Quay2,31767
Randall41,654531
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,719107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31034
Texas6,42739
Union85417
Wheeler96822
TOTAL151,4122,775

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting:

CountyCDC Community Level
ArmstrongLow
BeaverLow
BriscoeMedium
CarsonLow
CastroMedium
ChildressLow
CimarronMedium
CollingsworthHigh
CottleLow
CurryLow
DallamMedium
Deaf SmithLow
DonleyLow
GrayLow
HallLow
HardemanHigh
HansfordMedium
HartleyLow
HemphillLow
HutchinsonLow
LipscombLow
MooreLow
OchiltreeLow
OldhamMedium
ParmerMedium
PotterMedium
QuayLow
RandallLow
RobertsLow
RooseveltMedium
ShermanLow
SwisherMedium
TexasHigh
UnionLow
WheelerLow