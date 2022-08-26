AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the August 26 COVID-19 Report Card, 23 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, eight of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 529 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 563 total new cases from August 19 to August 25, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 80 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 20% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 80,848 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,301 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The city of Amarillo’s public health department did not update their COVID-19 dashboard as of this story’s publication.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.46% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 29;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 924;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 807;

Available staffed hospital beds: 176;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 137.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 421 10 Beaver 1,068 9 Briscoe 363 8 Carson 1,141 37 Castro 1,987 48 Childress 2,617 34 Cimarron 635 2 Collingsworth 523 16 Cottle 299 9 Curry 14,240 225 Dallam 1,764 42 Deaf Smith 4,113 115 Donley 472 26 Gray 4,279 131 Hall 932 24 Hardeman 520 20 Hansford 712 30 Hartley 1,043 3 Hemphill 1,101 7 Hutchinson 5,720 137 Lipscomb 566 17 Moore 3,912 113 Ochiltree 2,164 48 Oldham 330 6 Parmer 1,520 53 Potter 39,194 770 Quay 2,317 67 Randall 41,654 531 Roberts 155 2 Roosevelt 5,719 107 Sherman 372 16 Swisher 1,310 34 Texas 6,427 39 Union 854 17 Wheeler 968 22 TOTAL 151,412 2,775

CDC Community Levels

