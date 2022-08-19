AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the August 19 COVID-19 Report Card, 26 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, five of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 530 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 531 total new cases from August 12 to August 18, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 76 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 19% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 80,286 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,300 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 184 new COVID-19 cases and 176 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 2,083 active cases in the two counties.

Potter County reported 95 new COVID-19 cases and 108 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 39,009 cases, 770 deaths and 37,193 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,046 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and 68 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 41,463 cases, 530 deaths, and 39,896 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,037 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.96% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 913;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 796;

Available staffed hospital beds: 153;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 142.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 419 10 Beaver 1,065 9 Briscoe 361 8 Carson 1,136 37 Castro 1,981 48 Childress 2,616 34 Cimarron 627 2 Collingsworth 522 16 Cottle 299 9 Curry 14,151 223 Dallam 1,764 43 Deaf Smith 4,099 115 Donley 472 26 Gray 4,269 130 Hall 928 24 Hardeman 519 20 Hansford 708 30 Hartley 1,043 3 Hemphill 1,101 7 Hutchinson 5,702 137 Lipscomb 566 17 Moore 3,905 113 Ochiltree 2,162 48 Oldham 325 6 Parmer 1,518 53 Potter 39,009 770 Quay 2,303 67 Randall 41,463 530 Roberts 154 2 Roosevelt 5,638 107 Sherman 372 16 Swisher 1,306 34 Texas 6,386 39 Union 853 17 Wheeler 968 22 TOTAL 150,710 2,772

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: