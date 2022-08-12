AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the August 12 COVID-19 Report Card, 25 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, four of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 528 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card for Aug. 12. From the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 555 total new cases from August 5 to August 11, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 79 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 16% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 79,755 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,298 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 100 new COVID-19 recoveries for Potter and Randall Counties, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 2,294 active cases in the two counties.

Potter County reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 50 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,702 cases, 769 deaths and 36,808 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,125 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 50 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 41,179 cases, 530 deaths, and 39,480 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 1,169 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.57% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 24;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 933;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 816;

Available staffed hospital beds: 168;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 143.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 417 10 Beaver 1,058 9 Briscoe 359 8 Carson 1,128 37 Castro 1,956 47 Childress 2,614 34 Cimarron 625 2 Collingsworth 521 16 Cottle 299 9 Curry 14,078 221 Dallam 1,762 42 Deaf Smith 4,068 115 Donley 472 26 Gray 4,263 129 Hall 925 24 Hardeman 518 19 Hansford 706 29 Hartley 1,042 3 Hemphill 1,099 7 Hutchinson 5,684 137 Lipscomb 566 17 Moore 3,899 113 Ochiltree 2,160 48 Oldham 324 6 Parmer 1,514 53 Potter 38,702 769 Quay 2,292 65 Randall 41,179 530 Roberts 154 2 Roosevelt 5,619 106 Sherman 371 16 Swisher 1,302 34 Texas 6,343 39 Union 851 17 Wheeler 968 23 TOTAL 149,838 2,762

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC releases an updated Community Levels chart every week related to COVID-19. Here is how counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, as well as eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, are reporting: