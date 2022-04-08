AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines earlier this year, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the April 8 COVID-19 Report Card, five patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, with one of those reported as being in the intensive care unit (ICU). The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 60% were reported as unvaccinated. The one COVID-19 patient reported as being in the ICU was reported as not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 503 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81.9% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 27 total new cases from April 1 to April 7, resulting in a seven-day new case average of four new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 1% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,132 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,224 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 22 recoveries, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,806 cases, 725 deaths, and 35,037 recoveries.

Randall County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,349 cases, 499 deaths and 37,802 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.94% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 9;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 4;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 955;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 826;

Available staffed hospital beds: 172;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 133.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle:

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 344 9 Beaver 966 9 Briscoe 337 8 Carson 1,074 34 Castro 1,796 47 Childress 2,469 31 Cimarron 569 2 Collingsworth 493 16 Cottle 256 9 Curry 12,574 188 Dallam 1,733 41 Deaf Smith 3,756 112 Donley 455 26 Gray 4,141 124 Hall 864 23 Hardeman 498 19 Hansford 643 29 Hartley 1,035 3 Hemphill 1,075 7 Hutchinson 5,373 134 Lipscomb 555 15 Moore 3,731 111 Ochiltree 2,062 48 Oldham 311 6 Parmer 1,463 52 Potter 35,806 725 Quay 1,997 49 Randall 38,349 499 Roberts 148 2 Roosevelt 4,997 92 Sherman 366 16 Swisher 1,255 34 Texas 5,990 39 Union 781 15 Wheeler 923 23 TOTAL 139,185 2,599

CDC Community Levels

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC recently released its new Community Levels chart, and as of March 25, Potter County is reported as being in the low category and Randall County is reported as being in the low category.