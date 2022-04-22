AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines earlier this year, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the April 22 COVID-19 Report Card, three patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 100% were reported as vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 506 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 82% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 78 total new cases from April 15 to April 21, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 11 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 3% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,220 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,269 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

As of Friday, Amarillo Public Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 7 recoveries, according to the most recent data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,833 cases, 752 deaths, and 35,041 recoveries.

Randall County reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,391 cases, 517 deaths and 37,825 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 933;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 803;

Available staffed hospital beds: 188;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 144.

The Texas DSHS also reported the COVID-19 case numbers and the deaths for other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle: