AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department recently released the most recent COVID-19 data for Potter and Randall counties for the week of April 13-19.

According to the department’s COVID-19 report card, the department reported that 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Potter and Randall counties from April 13-19, resulting in 483 active COVID-19 cases and a 6% seven-day positivity rate. In that same time, officials reported that the counties reported two new COVID-19-related deaths.

The report card states that since March 2020, Potter and Randall counties have reported 91,398 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,342 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of April 19, the area hospitals, including the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, the BSA Health System and the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, reported that 629 total beds were occupied with non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients. Officials also reported that 117 beds in the intensive care unit were occupied and 16 ventilators were in use.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.98% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 10;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,017;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 885;

Available staffed hospital beds: 226;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 140.