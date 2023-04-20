AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department recently released the most recent COVID-19 data for Potter and Randall counties for the week of April 13-19.

According to the department’s COVID-19 report card, the department reported that 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Potter and Randall counties from April 13-19, resulting in 483 active COVID-19 cases and a 6% seven-day positivity rate. In that same time, officials reported that the counties reported two new COVID-19-related deaths.

The report card states that since March 2020, Potter and Randall counties have reported 91,398 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,342 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of April 19, the area hospitals, including the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, the BSA Health System and the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, reported that 629 total beds were occupied with non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients. Officials also reported that 117 beds in the intensive care unit were occupied and 16 ventilators were in use.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.98% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,017;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 885;
Available staffed hospital beds: 226;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 140.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong39810
Beaver1,1999
Briscoe4368
Carson1,00038
Castro20649
Childress2,97835
Cimarron7182
Collingsworth54617
Cottle3429
Curry15,522235
Dallam1,50245
Deaf Smith4,363120
Donley49226
Gray4,057133
Hall95524
Hardeman57822
Hansford72933
Hartley8763
Hemphill1,21410
Hutchinson5,312149
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,812116
Ochiltree2,21950
Oldham3016
Parmer1,50854
Potter43,869789
Quay2,59570
Randall47,529553
Roberts1612
Roosevelt6,276112
Sherman30016
Swisher1,37134
Texas7,05739
Union95919
Wheeler98425
TOTAL164,9362,879