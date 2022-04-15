AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines earlier this year, reflecting the updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the April 15 COVID-19 Report Card, one patient was hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center. This patient was reported as vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 506 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 82% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 19 total new cases from April 8 to April 14, resulting in a seven-day new case average of three new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 2% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate. The department also reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 74,161 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,233 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

This story will be updated later today with the most recent COVID-19 information as well as the CDC community levels.