AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department released the most recent COVID-19 numbers for Potter and Randall counties in its COVID-19 report card for April 12. This comes as the public health COVID-19 emergency is expected to end on May 11.

According to the report card, officials with the public health department are reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases in the two counties between April 6 and April 12, resulting in an 8% seven-day positivity rate.

As of April 12, Potter and Randall counties are reporting 530 active COVID-19 cases, according to the report card. Since March 2020, the two counties have reported 91,311 COVID-19 cases as well as 1,340 COVID-19-related deaths.

The report card said that in area hospitals, 608 total beds are occupied, 111 total intensive care unit beds are occupied and 16 total ventilators are in use. This particular data, which is the most current data provided by the BSA Health System, the Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, include all inpatients, both non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.61% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 979;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 847;

Available staffed hospital beds: 232;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 142.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Armstrong 398 10 Beaver 1,199 9 Briscoe 433 8 Carson 1,000 38 Castro 205 49 Childress 2,969 35 Cimarron 718 2 Collingsworth 546 17 Cottle 342 9 Curry 15,510 235 Dallam 1,501 45 Deaf Smith 4,362 120 Donley 492 26 Gray 4,056 133 Hall 955 24 Hardeman 578 22 Hansford 729 33 Hartley 876 3 Hemphill 1,211 10 Hutchinson 5,309 149 Lipscomb 570 17 Moore 3,811 116 Ochiltree 2,216 50 Oldham 301 6 Parmer 1,508 54 Potter 43,829 789 Quay 2,591 70 Randall 47,496 553 Roberts 161 2 Roosevelt 6,262 112 Sherman 300 16 Swisher 1,371 34 Texas 7,057 39 Union 955 19 Wheeler 983 25 TOTAL 164,801 2,879

Officials with the department urged residents to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before May 11, the day that the public health emergency is expected to end.

“Anyone who has not been vaccinated for Covid since September is not up-to-date on their vaccines and should take this opportunity to get the latest booster while it’s still free and easily accessible,” the department said in the release. “Staying-up-to date on Covid vaccines and boosters is the best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death due to Covid.”

Officials said that free vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday, with no appointment required, at the department’s offices at 850 Martin Road. Officials have also scheduled the following mobile vaccine clinics:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at the Spring Into Wellness Community Fair at the Southwest Church of Christ, 45th and Cornell

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 17 at the Northwest Amarillo Public Library, 6100 SW 9th Ave.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 18 at Match Employees and Employers Together, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20 at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library, 6801 SW 45th Ave.

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Barrio Clean Up at Tacos Garcia Mexican Café, 1100 Ross St.

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 24 at the North Amarillo Public Library, 1500 NE 24th Ave.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 24 at the Canyon ISD Family Engagement Night, 3301 N. 23d St.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Digital Literacy Afterschool Class, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 at the Kite Flying Festival at Starlight Ranch Event Center, 1415 Sunrise Dr. #4300