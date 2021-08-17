Amarillo Public Health Department to offer COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) announced it will be providing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday for those with “certain health characteristics”, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.
APHD said it will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine third doses beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the building next to the main APHD building at 850 Martin Road. This is set to be a walk-in clinic, with no appointments necessary.
The CDC recommended a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised people, explained the APHD in its announcement.
This list, according to APHD, includes:
- Those receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking immune system suppressing medicine
- Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Those with advance or untreated HIV infection
- Those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response
“People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.” said the APHD.
More information on COVID-19 and vaccine availability can be found here, or by calling the APHD at 806-378-6300.