Amarillo Public Health Department to offer COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) announced it will be providing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday for those with “certain health characteristics”, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

APHD said it will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine third doses beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the building next to the main APHD building at 850 Martin Road. This is set to be a walk-in clinic, with no appointments necessary.

The CDC recommended a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised people, explained the APHD in its announcement.

This list, according to APHD, includes:

Those receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking immune system suppressing medicine

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Those with advance or untreated HIV infection

Those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

“People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.” said the APHD.

More information on COVID-19 and vaccine availability can be found here, or by calling the APHD at 806-378-6300.