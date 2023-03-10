AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card, consisting of COVID-19 data for Potter and Randall counties for the week of March 2-8.

According to the report card, the department reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and nine new COVID-19 deaths in the week of March 2-8. The department reported a 12% seven-day positivity rate and 1,248 active cases of COVID-19 within the two counties.

From March 2020 to now, the public health department reported 90,646 positive COVID-19 cases in the two counties and 1,336 deaths related to COVID-19.

The report card stated that at local hospitals, including the BSA Health System, the Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, 655 beds are currently occupied, with 120 intensive care unit beds being occupied. The card also stated that 25 total ventilators are in use.

Both Potter and Randall counties are also reported as being at a “low” COVID-19 level, according to the report card.