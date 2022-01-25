Amarillo Public Health Department out of monoclonal antibody treatment, waits for next shipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, the Amarillo Public Health Department has once again depleted its supply of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients.

“The Amarillo Public Health Department has scheduled its last remaining dose of available monoclonal antibodies,” said the city announcement, “Another shipment is expected soon, at which point infusions will again be offered.”

There was no clear note as to when the shipment mentioned was scheduled.

