AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In a bid to encourage residents to take advantage of the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before the official end of the public health emergency declarations on May 11, the Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting mobile vaccine clinics throughout the month of April.

Alongside offering free vaccines and boosters on Monday through Thursday with no appointment required at the APH Department at 850 Martin Rd, the mobile clinics will be available in numerous areas around the community and include nurses able to answer health-related questions.

According to the department announcement, the mobile clinic schedule for April includes:

April 1 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Community Baby Shower at MORE Church, 5511 E. Amarillo Blvd. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Visible Revolution Celebration, 1501 28th St.

April 4 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Start Your New Business Class, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

April 6 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Age Wars – Eldercare Conference, 6222 SW 9th Ave.

April 8 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Easter Eggcitement at the Amarillo Zoo, 700 Comanchero Trail

April 9 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Vessel’s 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Bones Hook Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

April 11 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – PILC Hygiene Closet, 417 SW 10th Ave. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Internet Safety Afterschool Class, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

April 12 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Downtown Amarillo Public Library, 413 SE 4th Ave.

April 15 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair at the Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell St.

April 17 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Northwest Amarillo Public Library, 6100 SW 9th Ave.

April 18 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Match Employees and Employers Together, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

April 20 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Southwest Amarillo Public Library, 6801 SW 45th Ave.

April 22 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Barrio Clean Up at Tacos Garcia Mexican Café, 1100 Ross St.

April 24 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – North Amarillo Public Library, 1500 NE 24th Ave. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Canyon ISD Family Engagement Night, 3301 N. 23d St.

April 25 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Digital Literacy Afterschool Class, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

April 29 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Kite Flying Festival at Starlight Ranch Event Center, 1415 Sunrise Dr. #4300



The department also noted that more information about finding a vaccine or scheduling a free ride to the clinic can be found here.

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have a lower risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated or who have only received the primary vaccine series. Boosters can help restore protection and provide additional protection against recent subvariants that have been recorded as more contagious that previous COVID-19 variants.

The APH said that people aged five years and older who received their last COVID-19 vaccine dose before September 2022 should get an updated vaccine, and children aged six months to four years old who completed the primary series at least two months ago should also get an updated vaccine.