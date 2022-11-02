AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Aiming to prepare for a safe holiday season, the Amarillo Public Health Department announced a schedule for free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Amarillo libraries.

Organizers noted that the vaccines available include the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the updated booster. Everyone above six months of age is eligible for vaccination. The vaccination clinics scheduled for November included:

Nov. 4, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. North Branch Library, 1500 NE 24th Ave.

Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Downtown Library, 413 SE 4th Ave.

Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. East Branch Library, 2232 SE 27th Ave.

Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Northwest Branch Library, 6100 SW 9th Ave.

Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Southwest Branch Library, 6801 SW 45th Ave.



These clinics come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted to include the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for adults and children. The list for 2023 now includes shots for the flu; measles, mumps and rubella; polio; and other vaccinations. Further, as noted in previous reports, Texas and at least four other states have reported early, high levels of flu activity in recent weeks.

The clinic schedule announcement noted that those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster over two months ago are eligible for the new booster, which offers extra protection from the original virus and the currently-circulating Omicron variant.

Further, officials reminded that vaccinations are also available at the Amarillo Public Health Department and Public Health mobile vaccine clinics.

