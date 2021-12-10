Amarillo Public Health continues to release weekly hospitalization report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo released its weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates Friday morning.

Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System – the City of Amarillo reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1.

According to the data, 172 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area. Out of the total currently hospitalized, 84.3% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized for COVID-19, 73 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in local intensive care units (ICU), 84.9% of whom are not vaccinated. Out of the total, 44 COVID-19 patients are reported to be on ventilators, 86.4% of whom are not vaccinated.

Other incoming updates for Friday afternoon are expected to include the daily COVID-19 report card. MyHighPlains.com will also update on COVID-19 numbers in local school districts.