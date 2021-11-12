Amarillo Public Health continues to release weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo released its weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates Friday morning.

Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System – the City of Amarillo reported 203 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1.

According to the data, 70 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, the same number reported in last week’s hospitalization report. Out of the total currently hospitalized, 80% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized for COVID-19, 31 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in local intensive care units (ICU), 83.9% of whom are not vaccinated. Out of the total, 16 COVID-19 patients are reported to be on ventilators, 93.8% of whom are not vaccinated.

Out of the 203 reported COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of August, hospitals stated in the data that 85.7% were not vaccinated.

Other incoming updates for Friday afternoon are expected to include the daily COVID-19 report card. MyHighPlains.com will also update on COVID-19 numbers in local school districts.