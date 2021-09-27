Amarillo Police comments on fraudulent letter circulating in community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s police department are commenting on a fraudulent letter circulating around the community from someone reporting to be with the city’s public health department.

According to a news release from the department, officers state that they were made aware of the letter Monday. Officials stress that real paperwork from the department will not ask for any identifying information including a social security number or payment information. But the paperwork will ask for a person’s name, address, birthdate and those who you have been in contact with.

“It is important for all Amarillo citizens to know what the actual protocol is for the City of Amarillo Public Health Department when contacting citizens about Covid 19. This applies to any citizen who has tested positive for Covid 19 or who has been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid 19,” the release states. “The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will contact you by phone to give you instructions on the forms they are going to send you by email. You will receive the email from an individual email address of a City of Amarillo Public Health Department staff member, and it will be password protected. This same employee will have given you the password verbally prior to sending you the email.”

If individuals are unsure about the paperwork, they are asked to call the public health department at 806-378-6300 for more information, the release states.

“We all know that scammers are always evolving and looking at new ways to get your information to take your identity,” the release states. “Please ask questions, don’t give out your information without verifying first. And if you’re not sure, hang up, call someone you trust, look up the information for yourself, ask for help.”