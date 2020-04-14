Amarillo physician shares immune-boosting tips during the COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We tend to focus on the germ but it’s all about our immune system and protecting ourself,” said Dr. Jeff Whelchel, Physician at the Center for Functional Medicine in Amarillo.

Dr. Whelchel also adds that we sometimes overlook boosting our immune system when it comes to staying healthy during times of a health crisis or in this case, the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the tips that Dr. Whelchel offers, is staying hydrated.

“Just drinking plenty of fluids. Dehydration puts us in a constant state of lower health and so just making sure that we’re hydrated will give us plenty of fluids for the body to function at its max,” said Dr. Whelchel.

Eating properly is also key.

“You know you need to be avoiding sugar, processed foods because those cause inflammation in the body and that’s when we have inflammation in the body, it impairs our immune system,” said Dr. Whelchel.

Exercising regularly can be beneficial.

“Just daily getting some exercise, get your heart rate up a little bit. Get yourself moving, it is very very critical,” said Dr. Whelchel.

Sleeping right can have a big impact.

“There was one study from a few years ago that showed that people that get less than five hours of sleep, have a 350 percent increased incidence of getting a rhinovirus, which is one of the most common viruses that causes a cold,” said Dr. Whelchel.

Dr. Whelchel also says that managing stress can be key as it increases cortisol and inflammation in the body which impairs the immune system.

One of the other important factors in boosting your immune system, is an optimistic attitude.

“We just need to look at it in a positive light and I think we’ll be better off when we get through it than we were before,” said Dr. Whelchel.