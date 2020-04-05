Amarillo PHD reports first COVID-19 death, 2 new cases in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is now reporting four total deaths in the local area due to COVID-19.

The latest death, according to the APH report card from April 5, was in Randall County. The three previous deaths reported were in Oldham,Castro, and Potter Counties.

The APH report card also shows that there is now a total of 97 cases confirmed in the local area, 76 of which are in Potter and Randall County.

