Amarillo PHD reports 61 new cases of COVID-19; 43 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, July 16, showed 61 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 43 new recoveries.

The report card showed those 19 new cases in Potter County and 42 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,327 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 10 new recoveries in Potter County and seven in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,747 recoveries for the two counties—2,843 in Potter and 894 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:13 p.m. on July 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 2 Carson 10 – 6 Castro 130 1 67 Childress 7 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 4 1 4 Curry 271 1 77 Dallam 131 1 98 Deaf Smith 424 17 259 Donley 33 – 27 Gray 135 4 110 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 6 – 5 Hansford 40 2 25 Hartley 63 3 41 Hemphill 22 – 6 Hutchinson 84 1 54 Lipscomb 12 – 9 Moore 921 15 869 Ochiltree 62 2 51 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 236 8 169 Potter 3,119 39 2,843 Quay 19 1 3 Randall 1,208 7 887 Roberts 6 – 3 Roosevelt 83 1 38 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 60 1 34 Texas 1,006 6 991 Union 16 – 3 Wheeler 23 – 16 TOTAL 8,217 114 6,787

