Amarillo PHD reports 61 new cases of COVID-19; 43 recoveries

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, July 16, showed 61 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 43 new recoveries.

The report card showed those 19 new cases in Potter County and 42 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,327 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 10 new recoveries in Potter County and seven in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,747 recoveries for the two counties—2,843 in Potter and 894 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:13 p.m. on July 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe912
Carson106
Castro130167
Childress77
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle414
Curry271177
Dallam131198
Deaf Smith42417259
Donley3327
Gray1354110
Hall211
Hardeman65
Hansford40225
Hartley63341
Hemphill226
Hutchinson84154
Lipscomb129
Moore92115869
Ochiltree62251
Oldham413
Parmer2368169
Potter3,119392,843
Quay1913
Randall1,2087887
Roberts63
Roosevelt83138
Sherman3430
Swisher60134
Texas1,0066991
Union163
Wheeler2316
TOTAL8,2171146,787
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss