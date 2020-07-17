Amarillo PHD reports 61 new cases of COVID-19; 17 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, July 17, showed 92 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 19 new recoveries.
The report card showed those 40 new cases in Potter County and 52 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,419 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 10 new recoveries in Potter County and nine in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,766 recoveries for the two counties — 2,863 in Potter and 903 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:04 p.m. on July 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|3
|Carson
|10
|–
|6
|Castro
|135
|1
|77
|Childress
|7
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|5
|1
|4
|Curry
|282
|1
|77
|Dallam
|134
|1
|98
|Deaf Smith
|431
|17
|271
|Donley
|34
|–
|27
|Gray
|137
|4
|112
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|6
|–
|5
|Hansford
|42
|2
|25
|Hartley
|63
|3
|41
|Hemphill
|22
|–
|7
|Hutchinson
|86
|1
|61
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|10
|Moore
|924
|15
|874
|Ochiltree
|62
|2
|51
|Oldham
|6
|1
|3
|Parmer
|242
|8
|177
|Potter
|3,159
|39
|2,853
|Quay
|19
|1
|3
|Randall
|1,260
|7
|894
|Roberts
|6
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|83
|1
|38
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|62
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,007
|6
|994
|Union
|16
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|23
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|8,316
|114
|6,847
