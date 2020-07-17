Amarillo PHD reports 61 new cases of COVID-19; 17 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, July 17, showed 92 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 19 new recoveries.

The report card showed those 40 new cases in Potter County and 52 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,419 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 10 new recoveries in Potter County and nine in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,766 recoveries for the two counties — 2,863 in Potter and 903 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:04 p.m. on July 17, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 3 Carson 10 – 6 Castro 135 1 77 Childress 7 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 5 1 4 Curry 282 1 77 Dallam 134 1 98 Deaf Smith 431 17 271 Donley 34 – 27 Gray 137 4 112 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 6 – 5 Hansford 42 2 25 Hartley 63 3 41 Hemphill 22 – 7 Hutchinson 86 1 61 Lipscomb 12 – 10 Moore 924 15 874 Ochiltree 62 2 51 Oldham 6 1 3 Parmer 242 8 177 Potter 3,159 39 2,853 Quay 19 1 3 Randall 1,260 7 894 Roberts 6 – 3 Roosevelt 83 1 38 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 62 1 34 Texas 1,007 6 994 Union 16 – 3 Wheeler 23 – 16 TOTAL 8,316 114 6,847

