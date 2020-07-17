Amarillo PHD reports 61 new cases of COVID-19; 17 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, July 17, showed 92 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 19 new recoveries.

The report card showed those 40 new cases in Potter County and 52 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,419 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 10 new recoveries in Potter County and nine in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,766 recoveries for the two counties — 2,863 in Potter and 903 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:04 p.m. on July 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe913
Carson106
Castro135177
Childress77
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle514
Curry282177
Dallam134198
Deaf Smith43117271
Donley3427
Gray1374112
Hall211
Hardeman65
Hansford42225
Hartley63341
Hemphill227
Hutchinson86161
Lipscomb1210
Moore92415874
Ochiltree62251
Oldham613
Parmer2428177
Potter3,159392,853
Quay1913
Randall1,2607894
Roberts63
Roosevelt83138
Sherman3430
Swisher62134
Texas1,0076994
Union163
Wheeler2316
TOTAL8,3161146,847
