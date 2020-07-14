Amarillo PHD reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; 45 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday, July 14, showed 53 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 45 new recoveries.
The report card showed those 25 new cases in Potter County and 28 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,214 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 25 new recoveries in Potter County and 20 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,687 recoveries for the two counties—2,822 in Potter and 865 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:45 p.m. on July 14, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|2
|Carson
|10
|–
|6
|Castro
|120
|1
|65
|Childress
|7
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|4
|1
|4
|Curry
|251
|1
|71
|Dallam
|124
|1
|82
|Deaf Smith
|409
|17
|259
|Donley
|32
|–
|27
|Gray
|133
|4
|108
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|5
|Hansford
|35
|2
|24
|Hartley
|61
|3
|28
|Hemphill
|20
|–
|6
|Hutchinson
|73
|1
|54
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|9
|Moore
|916
|15
|868
|Ochiltree
|63
|2
|51
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|236
|8
|164
|Potter
|3,081
|39
|2,797
|Quay
|16
|1
|3
|Randall
|1133
|7
|8145
|Roberts
|6
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|79
|1
|37
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|53
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,006
|6
|986
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|20
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|8,003
|114
|6,640
