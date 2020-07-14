Amarillo PHD reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; 45 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday, July 14, showed 53 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 45 new recoveries.

The report card showed those 25 new cases in Potter County and 28 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,214 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 25 new recoveries in Potter County and 20 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,687 recoveries for the two counties—2,822 in Potter and 865 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:45 p.m. on July 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe912
Carson106
Castro120165
Childress77
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle414
Curry251171
Dallam124182
Deaf Smith40917259
Donley3227
Gray1334108
Hall211
Hardeman55
Hansford35224
Hartley61328
Hemphill206
Hutchinson73154
Lipscomb119
Moore91615868
Ochiltree63251
Oldham413
Parmer2368164
Potter3,081392,797
Quay1613
Randall113378145
Roberts63
Roosevelt79137
Sherman3430
Swisher53134
Texas1,0066986
Union83
Wheeler2016
TOTAL8,0031146,640
