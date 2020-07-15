Amarillo PHD reports 52 new cases of COVID-19; 43 recoveries

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday, July 15, showed 52 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 43 new recoveries.

The report card showed those 19 new cases in Potter County and 33 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,266 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 21 new recoveries in Potter County and 22 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,730 recoveries for the two counties—2,843 in Potter and 887 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:54 p.m. on July 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe912
Carson106
Castro121165
Childress77
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle414
Curry267173
Dallam127112
Deaf Smith41017259
Donley3327
Gray1334109
Hall211
Hardeman65
Hansford38225
Hartley63341
Hemphill226
Hutchinson81154
Lipscomb129
Moore92115869
Ochiltree62251
Oldham413
Parmer2368164
Potter3,100392,843
Quay1613
Randall1,1667887
Roberts63
Roosevelt81138
Sherman3430
Swisher58134
Texas1,0066991
Union163
Wheeler2316
TOTAL8,1141146,765
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss