Amarillo PHD reports 52 new cases of COVID-19; 43 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday, July 15, showed 52 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 43 new recoveries.

The report card showed those 19 new cases in Potter County and 33 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,266 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 21 new recoveries in Potter County and 22 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,730 recoveries for the two counties—2,843 in Potter and 887 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:54 p.m. on July 15, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 2 Carson 10 – 6 Castro 121 1 65 Childress 7 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 4 1 4 Curry 267 1 73 Dallam 127 1 12 Deaf Smith 410 17 259 Donley 33 – 27 Gray 133 4 109 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 6 – 5 Hansford 38 2 25 Hartley 63 3 41 Hemphill 22 – 6 Hutchinson 81 1 54 Lipscomb 12 – 9 Moore 921 15 869 Ochiltree 62 2 51 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 236 8 164 Potter 3,100 39 2,843 Quay 16 1 3 Randall 1,166 7 887 Roberts 6 – 3 Roosevelt 81 1 38 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 58 1 34 Texas 1,006 6 991 Union 16 – 3 Wheeler 23 – 16 TOTAL 8,114 114 6,765

