Amarillo PHD reports 52 new cases of COVID-19; 43 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday, July 15, showed 52 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 43 new recoveries.
The report card showed those 19 new cases in Potter County and 33 new cases for Randall for a total of 4,266 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 21 new recoveries in Potter County and 22 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,730 recoveries for the two counties—2,843 in Potter and 887 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:54 p.m. on July 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|2
|Carson
|10
|–
|6
|Castro
|121
|1
|65
|Childress
|7
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|4
|1
|4
|Curry
|267
|1
|73
|Dallam
|127
|1
|12
|Deaf Smith
|410
|17
|259
|Donley
|33
|–
|27
|Gray
|133
|4
|109
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|6
|–
|5
|Hansford
|38
|2
|25
|Hartley
|63
|3
|41
|Hemphill
|22
|–
|6
|Hutchinson
|81
|1
|54
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|9
|Moore
|921
|15
|869
|Ochiltree
|62
|2
|51
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|236
|8
|164
|Potter
|3,100
|39
|2,843
|Quay
|16
|1
|3
|Randall
|1,166
|7
|887
|Roberts
|6
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|81
|1
|38
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|58
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,006
|6
|991
|Union
|16
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|23
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|8,114
|114
|6,765
