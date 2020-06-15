Amarillo PHD reports 11 new cases in Potter and Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 11 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card showed seven new cases in Randall County and four new cases in Potter County, for a total of 3,547 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,610 recoveries for the two counties—1,193 in Potter and 417 in Randall.

There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on June 15, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 28 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 42 1 30 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 81 – 38 Dallam 41 – 27 Deaf Smith 212 14 134 Donley 28 – 26 Gray 111 3 92 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 21 2 16 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 2 – 1 Hutchinson 45 – 34 Lipscomb 7 – 2 Moore 873 14 578 Ochiltree 53 2 43 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 120 – 51 Potter 2,789 36 1,193 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 758 7 417 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 53 – 20 Sherman 29 – 24 Swisher 21 1 17 Texas 975 6 947 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,369 92 3,666

