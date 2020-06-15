Amarillo PHD reports 11 new cases in Potter and Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 11 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report card showed seven new cases in Randall County and four new cases in Potter County, for a total of 3,547 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,610 recoveries for the two counties—1,193 in Potter and 417 in Randall.
There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on June 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|28
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|42
|1
|30
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|81
|–
|38
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|212
|14
|134
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|111
|3
|92
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|21
|2
|16
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|2
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|34
|Lipscomb
|7
|–
|2
|Moore
|873
|14
|578
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|43
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|120
|–
|51
|Potter
|2,789
|36
|1,193
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|758
|7
|417
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|–
|20
|Sherman
|29
|–
|24
|Swisher
|21
|1
|17
|Texas
|975
|6
|947
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,369
|92
|3,666
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Sen. Kaine introduces legislation to help military moms
- T-Mobile outage: Service down for users across US
- West Texas A&M will continue their ‘Buff Up Your Speech’ program virtually
- 22-year-old woman arrested at Richmond protest, chemical agent deployed
- Parents not confident in routine vaccines