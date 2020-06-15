Amarillo PHD reports 11 new cases in Potter and Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 11 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card showed seven new cases in Randall County and four new cases in Potter County, for a total of 3,547 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,610 recoveries for the two counties—1,193 in Potter and 417 in Randall.

There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on June 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3028
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro42130
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry8138
Dallam4127
Deaf Smith21214134
Donley2826
Gray111392
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford21216
Hartley14211
Hemphill21
Hutchinson4534
Lipscomb72
Moore87314578
Ochiltree53243
Oldham412
Parmer12051
Potter2,789361,193
Quay512
Randall7587417
Roberts22
Roosevelt5320
Sherman2924
Swisher21117
Texas9756947
Union51
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,369923,666
