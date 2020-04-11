Amarillo PHD report card confirms 8 more positive cases of COVID-19, 2 new recoveries

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department has confirmed eight more positive cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
Amarillo PHD released their COVID-19 report card for Saturday, April 11, showing an additional four cases each confirmed in both Potter and Randall Counties. The total number of confirmed cases for the two counties is now 162.
The report card also shows two new COVID-19 recoveries in Potter County. There are now three recoveries each in both Potter and Randall Counties, and six recoveries total confirmed by the City of Amarillo PHD.
According to Amarillo PHD COVID-19 report card, 198 patients are currently awaiting their tests, while six have recovered.
