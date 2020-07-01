Amarillo PHD confirms 64 new cases of COVID-19; 61 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 64 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 61 new recoveries.

The report card showed 28 new cases in Potter County, and 36 new cases for Randall for a total of 3,812 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 58 new recoveries in Potter County and 3 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,230 recoveries for the two counties—2,476 in Potter and 754 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:28 p.m. on June 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe21
Carson66
Castro74139
Childress85
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry15356
Dallam84143
Deaf Smith28716187
Donley2728
Gray1144105
Hall212
Hardeman42
Hansford28218
Hartley29212
Hemphill71
Hutchinson5742
Lipscomb94
Moore88815788
Ochiltree53249
Oldham413
Parmer1888107
Potter2,873391,930
Quay613
Randall8447614
Roberts32
Roosevelt57129
Sherman3030
Swisher31120
Texas9876968
Union71
Wheeler1616
TOTAL69211095,154
