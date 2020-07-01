Amarillo PHD confirms 64 new cases of COVID-19; 61 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 64 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 61 new recoveries.
The report card showed 28 new cases in Potter County, and 36 new cases for Randall for a total of 3,812 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 58 new recoveries in Potter County and 3 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,230 recoveries for the two counties—2,476 in Potter and 754 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:28 p.m. on June 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|2
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|74
|1
|39
|Childress
|8
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|153
|–
|56
|Dallam
|84
|1
|43
|Deaf Smith
|287
|16
|187
|Donley
|27
|–
|28
|Gray
|114
|4
|105
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|2
|Hansford
|28
|2
|18
|Hartley
|29
|2
|12
|Hemphill
|7
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|57
|–
|42
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|4
|Moore
|888
|15
|788
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|49
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|188
|8
|107
|Potter
|2,873
|39
|1,930
|Quay
|6
|1
|3
|Randall
|844
|7
|614
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|57
|1
|29
|Sherman
|30
|–
|30
|Swisher
|31
|1
|20
|Texas
|987
|6
|968
|Union
|7
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6921
|109
|5,154
