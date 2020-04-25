Amarillo PHD confirms 61 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, April 25 showed 46 new cases in Potter County, as well as 15 new cases in Randall County.

The 61 new cases make for a total of 490 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

The 46 new cases make for a 16% increase for Potter from yesterday, and the 15 new cases make for a 10% increase for Randall from yesterday.

There have been a total of nine deaths between the two counties, six in Potter, and three in Randall County. Potter and Randall County together have a total of 90 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry10
Dallam81
Deaf Smith212
Donley248
Gray359
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson112
Moore192378
Ochiltree51
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter326644
Quay41
Randall164346
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman111
Swisher74
Texas6818
Union1
Wheeler3
TOTAL93318214
