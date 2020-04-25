Amarillo PHD confirms 61 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, April 25 showed 46 new cases in Potter County, as well as 15 new cases in Randall County.

The 61 new cases make for a total of 490 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

The 46 new cases make for a 16% increase for Potter from yesterday, and the 15 new cases make for a 10% increase for Randall from yesterday.

There have been a total of nine deaths between the two counties, six in Potter, and three in Randall County. Potter and Randall County together have a total of 90 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 8 – 1 Deaf Smith 21 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 35 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 11 – 2 Moore 192 3 78 Ochiltree 5 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 326 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 164 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 11 – 1 Swisher 7 – 4 Texas 68 1 8 Union 1 Wheeler 3 TOTAL 933 18 214

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: