Amarillo PHD confirms 43 new cases of COVID-19; 16 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 43 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 16 new recoveries.

The report card showed 24 new cases in Potter County, and 19 new cases for Randall for a total of 3,855 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 12 new recoveries in Potter County and four in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,246 recoveries for the two counties—2,488 in Potter and 758 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:49 p.m. on July 2, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 30 Briscoe 3 – 1 Carson 6 – 6 Castro 87 1 44 Childress 7 – 5 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 165 – 58 Dallam 86 1 52 Deaf Smith 305 16 196 Donley 27 – 28 Gray 117 4 105 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 5 – 3 Hansford 28 2 20 Hartley 38 2 12 Hemphill 8 – 1 Hutchinson 65 – 43 Lipscomb 11 – 8 Moore 893 15 804 Ochiltree 53 2 50 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 199 8 110 Potter 2,937 39 2,488 Quay 6 1 3 Randall 918 7 758 Roberts 3 – 2 Roosevelt 59 1 30 Sherman 30 – 30 Swisher 35 1 20 Texas 986 6 973 Union 8 – 1 Wheeler 16 – 15 TOTAL 7,152 109 5,912

