Amarillo PHD confirms 43 new cases of COVID-19; 16 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 43 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 16 new recoveries.
The report card showed 24 new cases in Potter County, and 19 new cases for Randall for a total of 3,855 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 12 new recoveries in Potter County and four in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,246 recoveries for the two counties—2,488 in Potter and 758 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:49 p.m. on July 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|3
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|87
|1
|44
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|165
|–
|58
|Dallam
|86
|1
|52
|Deaf Smith
|305
|16
|196
|Donley
|27
|–
|28
|Gray
|117
|4
|105
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|3
|Hansford
|28
|2
|20
|Hartley
|38
|2
|12
|Hemphill
|8
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|65
|–
|43
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|893
|15
|804
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|50
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|199
|8
|110
|Potter
|2,937
|39
|2,488
|Quay
|6
|1
|3
|Randall
|918
|7
|758
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|59
|1
|30
|Sherman
|30
|–
|30
|Swisher
|35
|1
|20
|Texas
|986
|6
|973
|Union
|8
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|7,152
|109
|5,912
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Abbott establishes statewide face-covering requirement
- Arrest made in 2010 homicide of Thomas Vaughan
- Watch fireworks online: How to enjoy 4th of July amid coronavirus pandemic
- Snapology of Amarillo hosting in-person summer camp for kids
- Number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits increases by 7% over previous week