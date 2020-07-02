Amarillo PHD confirms 43 new cases of COVID-19; 16 recoveries

Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card shows 43 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 16 new recoveries.

The report card showed 24 new cases in Potter County, and 19 new cases for Randall for a total of 3,855 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 12 new recoveries in Potter County and four in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,246 recoveries for the two counties—2,488 in Potter and 758 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:49 p.m. on July 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe31
Carson66
Castro87144
Childress75
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry16558
Dallam86152
Deaf Smith30516196
Donley2728
Gray1174105
Hall212
Hardeman53
Hansford28220
Hartley38212
Hemphill81
Hutchinson6543
Lipscomb118
Moore89315804
Ochiltree53250
Oldham413
Parmer1998110
Potter2,937392,488
Quay613
Randall9187758
Roberts32
Roosevelt59130
Sherman3030
Swisher35120
Texas9866973
Union81
Wheeler1615
TOTAL7,1521095,912
