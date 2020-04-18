Amarillo PHD confirms 26 new positive cases of COVID-19; 9 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, April 18 showed 20 new cases in Potter County, as well as six new cases in Randall County.

The 26 new cases make for a total of 233 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

The Amarillo PHD COVID-19 report card also confirmed nine new recoveries, two in Potter, and seven in Randall County.

There have been a total of five deaths between the two counties, two in Potter, and three in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on April 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Carson1
Castro111
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore9921
Oldham31
Potter130220
Quay1
Randall103322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL450878

