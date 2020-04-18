Amarillo PHD confirms 26 new positive cases of COVID-19; 9 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, April 18 showed 20 new cases in Potter County, as well as six new cases in Randall County.

The 26 new cases make for a total of 233 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

The Amarillo PHD COVID-19 report card also confirmed nine new recoveries, two in Potter, and seven in Randall County.

There have been a total of five deaths between the two counties, two in Potter, and three in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on April 18, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Childress 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 12 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 17 – 1 Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 8 – 1 Moore 99 – 21 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 130 2 20 Quay 1 – – Randall 103 3 22 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 7 – – Swisher 4 – 1 Texas 9 1 2 TOTAL 450 8 78