Amarillo PHD confirms 21 new positive cases of COVID-19; 1 new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Sunday, April 19 showed 12 new cases in Potter County, as well as nine new cases in Randall County.

The 21 new cases make for a total of 254 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

The Amarillo PHD COVID-19 report card also confirmed one new death in Potter County.

There have been a total of six deaths between the two counties, three now in Potter, and three in Randall County.