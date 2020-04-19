Amarillo PHD confirms 21 new positive cases of COVID-19; 1 new death

Coronavirus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Sunday, April 19 showed 12 new cases in Potter County, as well as nine new cases in Randall County.

The 21 new cases make for a total of 254 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

The Amarillo PHD COVID-19 report card also confirmed one new death in Potter County.

There have been a total of six deaths between the two counties, three now in Potter, and three in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:48 p.m. on April 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam3
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore10621
Oldham31
Parmer1
Potter142320
Quay2
Randall112322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher41
Texas1312
TOTAL486980

