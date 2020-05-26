Amarillo PHD confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 17 new cases in the Amarillo counties.

The report card showed 13 new cases in Potter County, as well as four new cases in Randall County.

The 17 new cases make for a total of 2,903 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 638 recoveries for the two counties, 458 in Potter and 180 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:02 p.m. on May 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 24 – 21 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 32 1 20 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 46 – – Dallam 27 1 13 Deaf Smith 157 13 60 Donley 27 – 25 Gray 96 2 62 Hall 2 – – Hansford 18 2 8 Hartley 14 2 5 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 31 – 18 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 583 13 447 Ochiltree 43 2 22 Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 53 16 Potter 2,251 26 458 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 652 6 180 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 36 – – Sherman 23 – 20 Swisher 17 – 11 Texas 889 5 493 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 11 TOTAL 5,073 75 1,916

