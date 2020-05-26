Amarillo PHD confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 17 new cases in the Amarillo counties.
The report card showed 13 new cases in Potter County, as well as four new cases in Randall County.
The 17 new cases make for a total of 2,903 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 638 recoveries for the two counties, 458 in Potter and 180 in Randall.
There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:02 p.m. on May 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|21
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|32
|1
|20
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|46
|–
|–
|Dallam
|27
|1
|13
|Deaf Smith
|157
|13
|60
|Donley
|27
|–
|25
|Gray
|96
|2
|62
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|18
|2
|8
|Hartley
|14
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|31
|–
|18
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|583
|13
|447
|Ochiltree
|43
|2
|22
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|53
|16
|Potter
|2,251
|26
|458
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|652
|6
|180
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|36
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|20
|Swisher
|17
|–
|11
|Texas
|889
|5
|493
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|11
|TOTAL
|5,073
|75
|1,916
