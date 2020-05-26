Amarillo PHD confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday showed 17 new cases in the Amarillo counties.

The report card showed 13 new cases in Potter County, as well as four new cases in Randall County.

The 17 new cases make for a total of 2,903 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 638 recoveries for the two counties, 458 in Potter and 180 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:02 p.m. on May 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2421
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro32120
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth43
Cottle412
Curry46
Dallam27113
Deaf Smith1571360
Donley2725
Gray96262
Hall2
Hansford1828
Hartley1425
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3118
Lipscomb22
Moore58313447
Ochiltree43222
Oldham312
Parmer5316
Potter2,25126458
Quay512
Randall6526180
Roberts22
Roosevelt36
Sherman2320
Swisher1711
Texas8895493
Union3
Wheeler1511
TOTAL5,073751,916
