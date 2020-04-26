Amarillo PHD confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Sunday, April 26 showed seven new cases in Potter County, as well as 8 new cases in Randall County.

The 15 new cases make for a total of 505 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

There have been a total of nine deaths between the two counties, six in Potter, and three in Randall County. Potter and Randall County together have a total of 90 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 3 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 11 – – Dallam 8 – 1 Deaf Smith 25 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 35 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 11 – 2 Moore 252 3 86 Ochiltree 5 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 333 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 172 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 6 – – Sherman 12 – 1 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 73 1 13 Union 1 Wheeler 5 TOTAL 1028 18 227

