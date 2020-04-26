Amarillo PHD confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Sunday, April 26 showed seven new cases in Potter County, as well as 8 new cases in Randall County.
The 15 new cases make for a total of 505 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.
There have been a total of nine deaths between the two counties, six in Potter, and three in Randall County. Potter and Randall County together have a total of 90 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|3
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|11
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|25
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|35
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|11
|–
|2
|Moore
|252
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|5
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|333
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|172
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|6
|–
|–
|Sherman
|12
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|73
|1
|13
|Union
|1
|Wheeler
|5
|TOTAL
|1028
|18
|227
