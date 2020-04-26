Amarillo PHD confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19

by: David Davis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Sunday, April 26 showed seven new cases in Potter County, as well as 8 new cases in Randall County.

The 15 new cases make for a total of 505 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

There have been a total of nine deaths between the two counties, six in Potter, and three in Randall County. Potter and Randall County together have a total of 90 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver3
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry11
Dallam81
Deaf Smith252
Donley248
Gray359
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson112
Moore252386
Ochiltree51
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter333644
Quay41
Randall172346
Roberts2
Roosevelt6
Sherman121
Swisher94
Texas73113
Union1
Wheeler5
TOTAL102818227
