Amarillo nurse back home after helping to fight COVID-19 in New York City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo registered nurse is back on the High Plains after helping out with the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

“There has been a huge call for nurses to go to the epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic. So a lot of us, I mean thousands of, us answered that call,” said Northwest Texas Healthcare System RN Amy Allen.

Allen just recently returned home to the Yellow City after spending the past 13 weeks helping at a hospital in Queens, New York, working alongside others to help fight COVID-19.

“It was an absolutely incredible experience to work beside heroes honestly. I came in and just started helping,” said Allen.

In helping out, Allen said her duties there were administering medicine, monitoring vital signs, and whatever else was asked of her.

As an experienced registered nurse, Allen said she was blown away by the nurse she worked with there.

“The main thing that I was very impressed with, I kept saying, ‘I don’t know how you’ll did this.’ I just don’t know how you did it because I really don’t know how they did it. I still don’t know how they did it,” said Allen.

Allen admits that it was a little tough living on her own in New York City but she received constant support from friends and family, which Allen said made all the difference in the world.

“Those little actions, I’m just shocked at how much they meant to me and how much they boost you. Just a text message, people sent me little gifts in the mail. I still don’t think I’ve run across opportunities like they have, the way they have completely and totally changed my life,” said Allen.

Another act of kindness that Allen received was from an Amarillo resident. They lived in New York City until the pandemic hit. They offered up their NYC apartment for Allen to live in, and she accepted.

