Amarillo native living in China explains how things have changed during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The coronavirus is now a term known around the world.

For one Amarillo native living in Chongqing, China, since the pandemic began, it has been something he is still wrapping his mind around.

“The news came out relatively quickly so there wasn’t really a lot of time to really think about it, until after a couple of days of being in quarantine, ” Patrick Freeman, explained.

Freeman said after being in China in the midst of the pandemic he is now focusing on new ways to bring the world together through his YouTube videos.



“I wish that we could just put everything aside as far as the finger-pointing because the truth will come out and now we need to come together as a world and stop fighting each other and stop pointing fingers because all it does is create animosity,” Freeman explained.

Now that quarantine restrictions are starting to loosen up in China, he is focusing on traveling and showing the beauty of his new home.

“They relaxed the rules on the quarantine and isolation, probably, about two weeks ago, so now I can go out of my apartment,” Freeman said.

According to Freeman, there is too much focus on where the virus started and not enough on how it can end.

“I just see that it’s kind of discombobulated. some people are obeying and some people aren’t and it’s just sad to see that hope that behavior doesn’t extend the length of what’s going right now in the united states,” Freeman said.

On April 23, Freeman along with other YouTubers will be holding a livestream discussion talking about the virus and how different parts of the world can learn from one another.

