Amarillo ISD adds COVID-19 tracking tool to campus websites

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD parents can look up information related to COVID-19 cases at their child’s school with tools on the campus’ website.

AISD said it is committed to letting parents know each time there is a confirmed case in their child’s school, whether it is a student or staff member.

Trackers indicating the total number of cases for a campus, along with a district-wide total of cases, will be updated on school websites.

The notification letters and trackers can be found by going to www.amaisd.org, clicking “Campus,” selecting a school and then click the link for COVID-19 Campus Safety Plan & Resources.

The campus and District-wide COVID-19 trackers are available now.

The COVID-19 Campus Safety Plan & Resources page on campus websites also includes each school’s campus safety plan with useful information specific to that campus.

