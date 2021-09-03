Amarillo hospitals report 51 COVID-19 deaths since August, vaccination rates in patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released its recently-begun weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccination rates Friday morning.

Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center – the City of Amarillo reported 51 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1. This report is expected to be published every Friday.

According to the data, 150 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, 89.3% of whom are unvaccinated. 75 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in local ICU’s, 94.7% of whom are not vaccinated. Of the 46 patients on ventilators, 95.7% are not vaccinated.

Out of the 51 reported COVID-19 deaths, hospitals said that 84.3% were not vaccinated.

Other incoming updates for Friday afternoon are expected to include the daily COVID-19 report card. MyHighPlains.com will also update on COVID-19 numbers in local school districts.