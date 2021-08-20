Amarillo hospitals report 32 COVID-19 deaths since beginning of August in new weekly update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo Public Health Department has begun a new weekly report to be posted every Friday, after “high demand from citizens requesting more information regarding hospitalizations and vaccination rates.” During the month of August as of Aug. 20, area hospitals have reported 32 deaths from COVID-19 patients.

Using data from BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, the City of Amarillo reported that 127 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Out of these patients, the City said 90.6% are not vaccinated. 63 of those patients are in the ICU – 90.5% not vaccinated – and 38 are on ventilators – 94.7% not vaccinated. Of the 32 deaths, 78.1% were reported to be unvaccinated.