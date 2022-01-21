Amarillo hospitals report 178 COVID-19 patients admitted in weekly update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo released its most recent report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates Friday morning.

Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System – the City of Amarillo reported 385 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1. Out of the total number of deaths, 84.4% are reported as unvaccinated.

According to the data, 178 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area. Out of the total currently hospitalized, 76.4% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized for COVID-19, 70 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in local intensive care units (ICU), 87.1% of whom are not vaccinated. Out of the total, 41 COVID-19 patients are reported to be on ventilators, 92.7% of whom are not vaccinated

Other incoming updates for Friday afternoon are expected to include the daily COVID-19 report card. MyHighPlains.com will also update on COVID-19 numbers in local school district.s