Amarillo hospitals report 159 COVID-19 patients admitted in weekly update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report Friday morning, stating that Jan. 14 saw a total of 159 people currently hospitalized in the community with COVID-19.

62 of those patients were in the ICU, according to the report, and 44 of that number were noted to be on ventilators. While around 83.6% of the patients with COVID-19 in the hospitals were reported to be unvaccinated, around 87% of those with COVID-19 in the ICU were not vaccinated, and 95.5% of those patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.

Local health leaders have continued to recommend that all those eligible get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reduce the spread of the virus, as well as guard against severe illness and death.