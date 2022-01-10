Amarillo hospital runs out of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Monday that the hospital has run out of monoclonal antibody infusion treatments for COVID-19.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, various monoclonal antibody treatments have been offered to patients through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to treat certain groups of individuals who test positive for COVID-19. These treatments have included bamlanivimab, Regeneron and sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody infusion treatment which has shown effectiveness against the Omicron variant, the most recent variant of COVID-19.

“We are out of monoclonal antibody infusions and are waiting on word from the Texas Department of State Health Services on future shipments to replenish our supply,” the statement from BSA said.

This comes after the city of Amarillo’s public health department announced on Jan. 8 that the department had used all the monoclonal antibody treatment it had been allocated. Officials previously stated that more than 5,000 individuals had been treated with the monoclonal antibody treatment through the city’s clinic. Officials say that the clinic, located at 808 S. Johnson, will resume normal operations once more supply is received.

According to previous reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently requested an additional supply of the various monoclonal antibodies from the federal government. This comes after the services of other treatment centers throughout the state, including ones located in Austin, Fort Worth and The Woodlands, have had to adjust after running out of supply of specifically the sotrovimab treatment.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to the Northwest Texas Healthcare System regarding its supply of monoclonal antibodies and has not yet received a response.