Amarillo health leaders update on omicron antibody treatment as supplies run low

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Area Infusion Center shifted towards providing sotrovimab as its antibody treatment for COVID-19 on Dec. 24, instead of bamlanivimab and regeneron, according to its previous announcement. However, only a few days later the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that at least five regional infusion centers across the state have run out of treatment and will not receive more until January.

In the wake of the new developments in the antibody treatment supply, MyHighPlains.com reached out to the Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) for an update on local efforts to provide sotrovimab to patients.

According to officials with the APHD, 108 doses of sotrovimab had been administered as of Dec. 28. While supplies have been limited in the area as well as nationally, Wednesday began with the department having a stock of 132 doses.

While the currently-affected infusion centers across Texas will not be able to offer sotrovimab until more supplies are shipped in January, the APHD said that it expects a new shipment Wednesday. Requests for the monoclonal antibody treatments, officials explained, are made through the DSHS.

When asked by MyHighPlains.com if the Amarillo infusion center had received requests for sotrovimab doses to be shared with other Trauma Service Areas, officials said the center had not.

According to its previous statements, the CDC has estimated that more than 90% of COVID-19 cases in Texas and surrounding states have been caused by the omicron variant, for which sotrovimab appears to be the only effective antibody treatment. The limited supplies have led the infusion center to prioritize treatment for the most vulnerable patients.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to the APHD with questions regarding differences between sotrovimab, regeneron, and bamlanivimab, and is awaiting a response.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.