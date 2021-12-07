Amarillo area reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 95 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 318 new cases of COVID-19, alongside four deaths and 95 recoveries Tuesday afternoon.
Potter County reported 134 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 46 recoveries.
Randall County reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|210
|7
|288
|Beaver
|611
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|169
|7
|230
|Carson
|592
|26
|799
|Castro
|1,043
|40
|1,322
|Childress
|1,715
|22
|1,587
|Cimarron
|350
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|311
|11
|405
|Cottle
|190
|9
|228
|Curry
|8,134
|129
|7,380
|Dallam
|1,077
|11
|1,264
|Deaf Smith
|2,576
|87
|3,392
|Donley
|285
|18
|595
|Gray
|2,816
|85
|3,650
|Hall
|459
|15
|550
|Hardeman
|394
|14
|442
|Hansford
|461
|26
|1,125
|Hartley
|746
|10
|919
|Hemphill
|649
|3
|709
|Hutchinson
|3,156
|98
|2,806
|Lipscomb
|380
|12
|419
|Moore
|2,615
|89
|3,499
|Ochiltree
|1,400
|38
|1,537
|Oldham
|198
|6
|367
|Parmer
|1,072
|42
|1,515
|Potter
|25,588
|577
|23,403
|Quay
|1,400
|25
|1,044
|Randall
|26,567
|373
|24,043
|Roberts
|92
|1
|101
|Roosevelt
|3,128
|71
|2,755
|Sherman
|235
|16
|285
|Swisher
|988
|22
|1,471
|Texas
|4,314
|39
|4,049
|Union
|444
|12
|350
|Wheeler
|662
|14
|756
|TOTAL
|95,027
|1,966
|94,172