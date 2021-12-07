Amarillo area reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 95 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 318 new cases of COVID-19, alongside four deaths and 95 recoveries Tuesday afternoon.

Potter County reported 134 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 46 recoveries.

Randall County reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2107288
Beaver6119561
Briscoe1697230
Carson59226799
Castro1,043401,322
Childress1,715221,587
Cimarron3502326
Collingsworth31111405
Cottle1909228
Curry8,1341297,380
Dallam1,077111,264
Deaf Smith2,576873,392
Donley28518595
Gray2,816853,650
Hall45915550
Hardeman39414442
Hansford461261,125
Hartley74610919
Hemphill6493709
Hutchinson3,156982,806
Lipscomb38012419
Moore2,615893,499
Ochiltree1,400381,537
Oldham1986367
Parmer1,072421,515
Potter25,58857723,403
Quay1,400251,044
Randall26,56737324,043
Roberts921101
Roosevelt3,128712,755
Sherman23516285
Swisher988221,471
Texas4,314394,049
Union44412350
Wheeler66214756
TOTAL95,0271,96694,172
